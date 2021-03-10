Atlanta regulations on short-term rentals move forward in City Council

Some residents support a ban due to concerns about neighborhoods turning into hotel districts. Others, however, say short-term rentals generate additional income for people that would be lost with the ban.

In addition to the certificate and the tax rate, the proposed ordinance would require homeowners to install a noise monitoring device, and occupancies would be limited to two adults per bedroom.

Dickens said owners would be subject to $300 fines for violations. Owners would lose their right to operate a short-term rental for a year if they receive three violations within a year, he said.

City Councilwoman Carla Smith lauded the proposal. She said the city could keep a record of repeat offenders to prevent short-term rental renewals at homes with a history of violations.

The city’s planning department estimates there are up to 6,000 short-term rentals available in Atlanta, but only 1,765 of them are expected to be enrolled in the first year.

If approved, the ordinance will go into effect on Sept. 1.