Atlanta City Council passes $7.5M in business relief following water crisis

The agency’s CEO and President Eloisa Klementich told council members last week that nearly 7,000 businesses were affected by the initial May 31 boil water advisory. The Midtown water break that followed left about 3,700 businesses still under the boil water advisory until June 6.

Those businesses range from restaurants and beauty salons to real estate offices and consulting firms. Johnny Martinez, owner of Joystick Gamebar on Edgewood Avenue, estimated his business lost anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000. The company that runs Ponce City Market’s popular rooftop food and attractions said it lost $200,000.

“Our administration knows there is a need for this assistance and together we have made sure that getting money in the hands of the impacted small businesses and their employees remains a priority,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement following the vote.

Klementich said that if every impacted business applied for funding, the cost would be around $10 million. But Invest Atlanta estimated only about 40% of eligible businesses will apply.

Still, council moved forward with the increased amount. The relief money will come from the Department of Watershed Management’s budget and paid for by ratepayers.

“We expect a really strong response from small businesses and wanted to make sure that we had enough funds to cover what we anticipate will be a lot of interest,” said Council member Matt Westmoreland, who introduced the legislation.

Another amendment to the original legislation dictates that the fund will be closed out on June 30, 2025, with any remaining money transferred to the Water and Wastewater Revenue Fund.

Council member Marci Collier Overstreet questioned the jump, stating that council can revisit the legislation and add funds as needed.

“I just want to make sure that it’s justifiable,” she said.

Council member Alex Wan said that he would bet that the crisis-level event will push the application rate higher than 40%.

“Our water outages affected a wide swath of businesses,” Wan said. “I think our adoption rate on this one is going to be higher.”

“That was a really traumatic experience and whether your district was impacted or not, we need to think of the city as a whole,” he said.

The Invest Atlanta board plans to vote on the fund June 20. Applications will be taken for two weeks, from June 24 to July 8. The agency will notify businesses receiving grants the week of July 29.

Council member Antonio Lewis also raised concerns about extending the application period, citing the trouble the city had in getting out information on the water outages in the first place.

“That period is so short,” he said. “I am just thinking about all the businesses that need to get this.”

The District 12 council member also urged further action, by creating another similar program for Atlanta residents who suffered personal financial losses due to the main breaks.

“We’re taking care of the businesses in the city of Atlanta,” Lewis said. “We need to take care of the people.”

The amount of the grants will depend on revenue and how long the business was impacted.

To apply, businesses will need to provide a point-of-sale report from the week before the water main breaks and then another from the impacted week. They will also need to submit an impact statement, their business license, a copy of their insurance policy and other documentation.

Westmoreland said the city aims to get funds in the hands of small businesses during the month of July.

“Businesses have told us loud and clear that timing is important to them,” he said. “And the sooner we can get them dollars, the better.”

