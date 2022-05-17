Atlanta mayor OKs $1.5 million payment to support Forest Cove tenants

In October, the city alleged in its lawsuit against Millennia that the complex has racked up at least 231 code violations for building damage and rodent infestations, among other issues, since 2017.

The lawsuit also says the property has received more than 650 police calls for domestic violence, burglary, robbery, and homicide since 2020. A 17-year-old was fatally shot at the southeast Atlanta complex last week.

The mayor’s office said the nonprofit Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta will facilitate the relocation using Atlanta’s American Rescue Plan funds.

Broken windows and missing siding are a common site at the Forest Cove apartment complex seen Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

Forest Cove families will have an opportunity to visit at least three properties before selecting their next home, according to the city. The mayor’s office said the new households will have the furniture and items needed for tenants to comfortably settle in. The city is also planning to provide workforce development and logistical support to residents throughout the process.

Dickens is urging property owners with vacant units to contact housing@atlantaga.gov.

“With a housing market this tight, we know we need to pound the pavement to find the housing units that these families need,” Dickens said in a statement. “We’re asking property owners and managers across Atlanta to reach out to see how they can help close the gap and get these families into safe and quality homes.

“Taking care of our neighbors at Forest Cove is a chance for Atlantans to show what it means to be a truly inclusive community.”