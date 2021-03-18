Beltline to start planning for key but complex section of trail in NW Atlanta

Last week, the Beltline put out a call for a qualified engineering consultant to study the northwest portion of the trail, a 4.4-mile segment that stretches from Huff Road on the Westside to the Northeast Trail at Peachtree Creek near Lindbergh. It is among the last segments of the Beltline scheduled to be completed.

“The northwest segment presents unique challenges due to existing active freight rail lines, which may not be feasible options for trail or transit alignment,” the Beltline said in a news release. This section of the trail also goes under I-75.