BreakingNews
DA proposes October start for Trump racketeering trial

Atlanta-based Roark Capital buys Subway chain; price not disclosed

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By
21 minutes ago
X

Atlanta-based Roark Capital, a massive private equity firm, has agreed to buy Subway, a global chain of franchised sandwich shops, according to a statement by Subway.

“The transaction is a major milestone in Subway’s multi-year transformation journey,” the company said in a statement that made no mention of a purchase price for the chain.

The purchase combines “Subway’s global presence and brand strength with Roark’s deep expertise in restaurant and franchise business models,” the statement said.

“This transaction reflects Subway’s long-term growth potential,” said John Chidsey, chief executive of Subway. “Subway has a bright future with Roark.”

Roark is a private equity firm with $37 billion in assets under management. The company did not return a message from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Subway, which serves made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls, has nearly 37,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees.

The company says it has dual corporate offices in Florida and Connecticut, where it was founded in 1965.

Subway said it has reported 10 consecutive quarters of same store sales growth.

Earlier this month, Subway announced the impending departure of its president, Trevor Haynes, who said he was leaving at the end of the year. Haynes has been the company’s president for 18 years.

Douglas Fry, who is country director for Subway in Canada, will take the position. In a statement Aug. 16, the company described the changes as “transitions that continue to build on the brand’s strong momentum and drive its transformation journey.”

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES
News from inside and outside Fulton jail today3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today
5h ago

Trump replaces top Atlanta attorney on day of Fulton surrender
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp went to Milwaukee to call Trump a ‘loser’
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp went to Milwaukee to call Trump a ‘loser’
6h ago

Credit: TNS

LISTEN: Is Donald Trump the ‘loser’ of a debate he boycotted?
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: For The Washington Post

Atlanta hiring in normal mid-summer doldrums; is it seasonal or the start of a slide?
1h ago
‘Show Up and Show Out’: Atlanta Pride announces festival theme, calls for volunteers
6h ago
Atlanta councilman Jim Maddox fondly remembered as city’s ‘grandaddy’
22h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Legislation would control how private schools in Georgia address gender
17h ago
Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top