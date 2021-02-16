Atlanta asks state to let teachers, other essential workers get vaccine

The City Council passed a resolution Monday asking the state to revise the 1A+ vaccine population designation to include the full set of essential workers as defined by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. That includes first responders, corrections officers, U.S. Postal Service workers, grocery store workers, public transit employees and teachers.

Georgia is currently in phase 1A+ of the vaccine distribution. Shots are available to healthcare workers, law enforcement and fire department personnel and adults over 65 and their caregivers.