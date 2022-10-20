At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The mayor said Wellstar’s actions show that they only really wanted the three hospitals on the northside of town. Dickens said Wellstar’s decision impacts the residents who relied on the AMC as their primary care provider.

Dickens issued an executive order last month to prohibit the city from accepting redevelopment applications for the AMC site. He renewed the temporary moratorium on Oct. 4, and on Monday, the Atlanta City Council passed an ordinance to extend the ban for 180 days.

“They can’t sell the hospital and knock it down and make condos or a fancy Starbucks or whatever,” Dickens said. “The community knows that we need a hospital.”

Gov. Brian Kemp announced in September that the state will provide $130 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to Grady Health System to offset the impact of AMC’s closure. DeKalb County commissioners approved plans to support Grady and Emory Hillandale hospitals with $20 million.

Dickens said his administration is also having conversations about how they can address the lack of hospitals south of I-20, which is where he lives in the Collier Heights neighborhood.

Lisa Gordon, Atlanta’s chief operating officer, said the administration is working to ensure residents will have information on where they obtain health care before Nov. 1. She also said the city is convening with local government entities and health care providers to identify the region’s gaps in health care.

Ultimately, the long term goal is to create a system that provides health care to residents citywide, Gordon said.

“In some communities, there’s not even one doctor’s office, not one urgent care, and we can’t have that in our community,” she said.