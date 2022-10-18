ajc logo
X

Atlanta mayor hosting three community town halls in October

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is hosting a series of three town hall meetings this month.

The first will happen Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd. An Oct. 24 event will occur from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Rd. NE.

ExploreAtlanta City Council extends mayor’s hospital site redevelopment ban

The final town hall will be Oct. 27, again from 6-7:30 p.m., at Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave SE.

Each event begins with resource tables and networking at 5:30 p.m., with city departments. That is followed by the 6 p.m. program, where residents can ask the mayor questions.

Residents can visit AtlantaGA.gov/TownHalls to submit their questions in advance.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key has little to say about Mike Daniels’ resignation6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

An apartment building takes center stage in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Jake Fromm signed to Commanders practice squad
2h ago

Vendor accused of inflating drug costs a big donor to Kemp, Carr
6h ago

Vendor accused of inflating drug costs a big donor to Kemp, Carr
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five questions the Braves must answer this offseason
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta City Council extends mayor’s hospital site redevelopment ban
4h ago
Atlanta City Council votes to require study for Fulton to lease detention center
4h ago
Clayton detainee details harrowing moments strapped in restraint chair
21h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top