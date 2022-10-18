Atlanta mayor hosting three community town halls in October

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is hosting a series of three town hall meetings this month.
The first will happen Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd. An Oct. 24 event will occur from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Rd. NE.
The final town hall will be Oct. 27, again from 6-7:30 p.m., at Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave SE.
Each event begins with resource tables and networking at 5:30 p.m., with city departments. That is followed by the 6 p.m. program, where residents can ask the mayor questions.
Residents can visit AtlantaGA.gov/TownHalls to submit their questions in advance.
About the Author