Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?

For parents of most metro Atlanta students, spring break is right around the corner. Hours away, in fact.

Some dates normally vary from year-to-year among school districts even while they try to coordinate their spring break schedules. However, this year’s spring break dates show consistency, with local districts mostly taking the week of April 1-5. (Scroll down for the list by district.)

If you’re headed out of town, be prepared for plenty of fellow travelers: More than 335,000 passengers expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday.

For those hitting the road, the Georgia Department of Transportation warns that higher volumes of traffic are expected on metro interstates on the Friday before spring break starts (March 29 this year). Keep in mind it’s also a holiday weekend with Easter.

For those families who don’t have plans firmed up, we’ve got plenty of suggestions for you:

Of course, we also have the season covered with ideas for the family, even beyond spring break.

And even if you’re deciding to stick around and not deal with other travelers, the good news is that the holiday weekend weather is expected to be nice for those wanting to enjoying the outdoors closer to home.

The county and city districts with spring break April 1-5: