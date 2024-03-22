See which metro Atlanta schools are closing for April 8 solar eclipse

Most metro Atlanta schools will operate on normal schedules during the partial solar eclipse that will be visible over Georgia in a couple of weeks.

On Monday, April 8 — the day students return from spring break — the sun will be partially covered by the moon between 1:45 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.

It can be dangerous, experts say. Though tempting to watch, looking directly at the partially visible sun can damage your eyes. That’s why people have to look at eclipses through special glasses or indirect viewing methods. And it’s why some schools opt to keep kids home.

The DeKalb County School District announced this week that April 8 will be an independent learning day for students and school-based employees — meaning students will stay home, but still be expected to complete schoolwork.

People took to social media to criticize the decision, questioning why they were just now hearing about the plans and why the district wouldn’t use it as an opportunity to teach students.

In 2017, in honor of the first total solar eclipse visible in the country in more than 25 years, metro Atlanta schools kept students up to an hour past the normal release time. Schools at that time cited safety concerns in distracted drivers and releasing kids in the dark. Schools reported thousands of absences that day.

This time around, DeKalb’s not alone in adjusting its schedule. The Cobb County School District has been planning since the summer to have an early release day that day. Students will be out of school by the time the eclipse is visible.

But almost every other metro Atlanta district — including Atlanta Public Schools, City Schools of Decatur, Clayton, Fulton and Gwinnett counties — will operate on normal schedules. Some are handing out eclipse glasses to students, and some schools are hosting events for students and families.

Some of the closest cities within the path of totality are about seven hours outside of Atlanta.

The total eclipse will be visible in Dallas, Texas, around 1:40 p.m. CDT, crossing the U.S. to also be visible around 3:30 p.m. EDT in Caribou, Maine, according to NASA. North America won’t see another total solar eclipse until 2044.

School district eclipse plans at a glance

Atlanta Public Schools: Normal schedule; some schools providing educational experiences

Cobb: Early release day

City Schools of Decatur: Normal schedule; providing eclipse glasses to students

Clayton: Normal schedule; providing eclipse glasses to students

DeKalb: Independent learning day (students will stay home, but still be expected to complete schoolwork)

Fulton: Normal schedule; providing eclipse glasses to students

Gwinnett: Normal schedule; some schools providing educational experiences