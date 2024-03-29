Metro Atlanta

FRIDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Just can’t ask for better weather’

Higher temps and no rain is driving pollen counts to highest since 2021
Metro Atlanta is in for some excellent weather this Good Friday, and the trend will continue into Easter weekend.

“It is going to be a nice holiday weekend,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. “We just can’t ask for better weather.”

With temperatures in the 30s and 40s, it’s a bit chilly to kick off Friday morning. That changes quickly, though, as temps will climb into the low 70s for a high this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll see a dip into the 50s.

That pattern will repeat through the weekend, with highs gradually increasing each day. By Easter Sunday, we could see highs in the low 80s.

As for rain? There is none in the weekend forecast. The next chance for showers comes on Tuesday.

That’s good news for many but bad news for allergy sufferers. Pollen counts are soaring with the higher temps and no rain to wash it away. In fact, Wednesday’s count was at 4954, the highest we’ve seen since April 2021 — three years ago, Kramlich said.

“I just don’t see much relief in the short term, so take that allergy medicine before you head out the door,” she said.

The pollen this time of year is coming from trees, but not the ones you’d typically blame.

It’s not usually the flowering trees or even the ones dumping the yellow pollen that coats cars and sidewalks that’s triggering the sneezes. It’s the really light, powdery and often invisible pollen coming from hardwood trees, including oak, hickory, birch and red cedar. They produce lightweight pollen that can be carried far and wide by the wind.

If you suffer from severe allergies, keep an eye on the pollen counts and try to stay indoors on high-count days, especially when it’s windy. And keep your windows and doors closed.

Some relief should come on Tuesday, which could bring some strong and potentially severe storms, Kramlich said.

Five-day forecast for March 29, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

