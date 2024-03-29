FRIDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Just can’t ask for better weather’

That pattern will repeat through the weekend, with highs gradually increasing each day. By Easter Sunday, we could see highs in the low 80s.

As for rain? There is none in the weekend forecast. The next chance for showers comes on Tuesday.

That’s good news for many but bad news for allergy sufferers. Pollen counts are soaring with the higher temps and no rain to wash it away. In fact, Wednesday’s count was at 4954, the highest we’ve seen since April 2021 — three years ago, Kramlich said.

“I just don’t see much relief in the short term, so take that allergy medicine before you head out the door,” she said.

The pollen this time of year is coming from trees, but not the ones you’d typically blame.

It’s not usually the flowering trees or even the ones dumping the yellow pollen that coats cars and sidewalks that’s triggering the sneezes. It’s the really light, powdery and often invisible pollen coming from hardwood trees, including oak, hickory, birch and red cedar. They produce lightweight pollen that can be carried far and wide by the wind.

If you suffer from severe allergies, keep an eye on the pollen counts and try to stay indoors on high-count days, especially when it’s windy. And keep your windows and doors closed.

Some relief should come on Tuesday, which could bring some strong and potentially severe storms, Kramlich said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News