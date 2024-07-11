Appeals court grants immunity to Georgia housing authority

“We conclude that because the authority is performing an essential public and governmental function on behalf of the city in its operation and management of low-income housing, it is acting as an instrumentality of the city and, therefore, is entitled to sovereign immunity,” Judge Brian Rickman wrote in the July 2 decision.

Lawyer Michael P. Walker filed a brief for the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association in support of Guy. He fears the ruling would further erode tenant rights in Georgia. He said tenants have “zero power” outside of the courts. The ruling came after concerted effort by housing authorities to support Augusta’s claim that it was immune from liability, he said.

“These housing authorities are working to deprive 200,000 people of the ability to bring claims for serious injuries if they’re hurt on the properties. Effectively it makes it so the housing authorities have no incentive to make the places safe from people getting hurt there,” he said, adding that he was not speaking on behalf of the association.

Georgia has some of the weakest tenant protections in the country, according to housing advocates. But earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a bill that would provide a modicum of protection through the Safe at Home Act.

The bill was proposed on the back of the AJC’s series “Dangerous Dwellings” which exposed terrible conditions — including violent crime, rats and mold — at apartment complexes in metro Atlanta.

The housing authorities of Macon-Bibb County, Columbus and the City of Decatur had filed a brief in September 2023 in support of granting Augusta immunity.

They argued that if the court were to rule in favor of Guy, it would open the floodgates to litigation and hamper the ability of housing authorities to provide safe and affordable housing for tens of thousands of Georgia residents. They argued housing authorities could not recover the costs of liabilities through rent, would face higher insurance premiums and that the money would come out of their operating budgets.

“The only way to pay higher insurance premiums or a money judgment is to decrease the units of affordable housing offered, decrease the quality of services provided to tenants, or sell properties,” the authorities argued in the brief.

Explore Safe at Home Act aims to boost protections for Georgia tenants

But the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association said that for decades housing authorities had been defending against negligence claims.

“They have not identified any evidence that such cases have harmed their abilities to provide safe housing since 1938. On the other hand, granting housing authorities immunity from suit will immediately alter an already unbalanced landlord-tenant relationship,” the brief states.