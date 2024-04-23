Gov. Kemp signs landmark tenant protections bill into law

Rep. Kasey Carpenter, a Dalton Republican and lead sponsor, proposed the bill on the back of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 2022 investigation, “Dangerous Dwellings.” The six-part series exposed dangerous conditions — including rats, mold, raw sewage, roaches and violent crime — at hundreds of Atlanta-area housing complexes.

The bill mandates that rental properties should be “fit for human habitation” without making clear what habitable or uninhabitable means, or what penalties landlords would face if they fail to comply.

Still, Carpenter said before the bill passed that the legislation would help protect renters from landlords and management companies who let their properties fall into disrepair or harass and mistreat tenants.

The Peach State has some of the weakest tenant protections in the country, according to housing advocates. They roundly supported the bill, while highlighting some of its shortcomings — some wanted stricter limits on security deposits; others called for a longer grace period before landlords could move to evict tenants.