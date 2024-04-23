BreakingNews
Judge delays decision on alleged gag order violations in Trump's hush money case
Metro Atlanta

Gov. Kemp signs landmark tenant protections bill into law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law a bill enshrining modest protections for tenants. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law a bill enshrining modest protections for tenants. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By Matt Reynolds
0 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Monday a bill providing some standards for people living in neglected rental homes.

Kemp’s signature represents a hard-fought victory for lawmakers, policymakers and housing advocates who pushed for House Bill 404 after it stalled in the Senate in 2023. But after the Senate approved the measure towards the end of the legislative session in March, the Georgia House rubber-stamped it shortly after, passing it 168-1.

The law creates a habitability standard, a three-day grace period so tenants can catch up with their rent before landlords file for eviction, and places limits on security deposits to the equivalent of two months’ rent.

Rep. Kasey Carpenter, a Dalton Republican and lead sponsor, proposed the bill on the back of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 2022 investigation, “Dangerous Dwellings.” The six-part series exposed dangerous conditions — including rats, mold, raw sewage, roaches and violent crime — at hundreds of Atlanta-area housing complexes.

The bill mandates that rental properties should be “fit for human habitation” without making clear what habitable or uninhabitable means, or what penalties landlords would face if they fail to comply.

Still, Carpenter said before the bill passed that the legislation would help protect renters from landlords and management companies who let their properties fall into disrepair or harass and mistreat tenants.

The Peach State has some of the weakest tenant protections in the country, according to housing advocates. They roundly supported the bill, while highlighting some of its shortcomings — some wanted stricter limits on security deposits; others called for a longer grace period before landlords could move to evict tenants.

About the Author

Follow Matt Reynolds on twitter

Matt Reynolds is a housing reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's local government team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in Georgia creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI says

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Preparing for the worst, Georgia election officials and police plan ahead

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Local nonprofits receive $1.7 million to improve real estate affordability

Credit: Special

Plastic recycling company plans $1 billion investment in Georgia
13m ago

Credit: Special

Plastic recycling company plans $1 billion investment in Georgia
13m ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Judge delays decision on Trump's alleged gag order violations
2m ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cityhood heats up in Gwinnett as hundreds attend town hall
21m ago
TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Another cold start ahead of nice afternoon warm up
Metro chamber tells skilled workers: Atlanta is ‘Where You Belong’
Featured

Credit: AP

Another record night for Acuña, who didn’t know he was on brink of history
Follow updates as NY testimony resumes in Donald Trump hush money case
2m ago
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?