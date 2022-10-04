Fulton sheriff calls Atlanta’s request for jail study ‘a stall tactic’

“The building is deteriorating by the day,” Labat said. “I’ve been sounding this alarm for 365 days if not longer.”

Labat initiated the conversation with a 10-minute plea during the meeting’s public comment period. Some of the residents present used their time to support Labat’s push for the detention center.

But the topic also created heated debate among the city lawmakers. City Councilman Michael Julian Bond said the city needs to act because 473 people are sleeping on the county jail’s floor. Atlanta City Councilman Jason Dozier, who created the amendment, said residents have sought Fulton’s jail data for a long time.

“We need to understand why people are in there and I will not in the blink of an eye damn people’s lives to be in jail without questioning it,” said Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari.

More than 60 national and local civil rights organizations on Monday sent a letter to Dickens and the council asking the city to revoke its lease decision with Fulton. Tiffany Roberts, public policy director for the Southern Center for Human Rights, told the council that Atlanta would be surrendering what little power they have left over the jail if the study requirement is removed.

“Fulton County is not acting in good faith and you should ask yourselves why,” Roberts said. “You have an opportunity now to mitigated the harm this is causing.”

Bond introduced an ordinance to remove the agreement’s study clause, but his proposal’s fate is uncertain given tensions on council. City Councilmember Keisha Sean Waites, for instance, has said that attempts to remove the study amendment would violate the city and the county’s agreement.

“There are many things that we want to agree on,” Waites said. “This is just not one of them today.”