Metro Atlanta

Alaina Reaves sworn in as District 1 Clayton County commissioner

Alaina Reaves was sworn in Monday to become Clayton County commissioner for District 1. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Alaina Reaves was sworn in Monday to become Clayton County commissioner for District 1. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
16 minutes ago

Newly elected Democratic leader Alaina Reaves was sworn in Monday to represent District 1 on the Clayton County Commission.

Reaves defeated fellow Democrat Eddie Gordon in June in a special election to replace former District 1 Commissioner Alieka Anderson, who stepped down from the seat earlier in the year for a successful run to become chairman of the commission.

“I am so grateful and humbled that over two decades ago I started school at Lee Street Elementary, which is half a mile from here,” she said during the swearing-in, which was held in the commission’s chambers. “Now I get to stand in front of all of you as the next county commissioner for District 1.”

Reaves, who had no Republican challenger in the race, will be seated immediately on the board because her election was to fill an unexpired term.

