Alaina Reaves sworn in as District 1 Clayton County commissioner

Newly elected Democratic leader Alaina Reaves was sworn in Monday to represent District 1 on the Clayton County Commission.

Reaves defeated fellow Democrat Eddie Gordon in June in a special election to replace former District 1 Commissioner Alieka Anderson, who stepped down from the seat earlier in the year for a successful run to become chairman of the commission.

“I am so grateful and humbled that over two decades ago I started school at Lee Street Elementary, which is half a mile from here,” she said during the swearing-in, which was held in the commission’s chambers. “Now I get to stand in front of all of you as the next county commissioner for District 1.”