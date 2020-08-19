Agency upgrades DeKalb County’s credit rating to ‘stable’

The agency’s report was issued earlier this week and cited DeKalb’s “healthy and improved financial position driven by solid management and conservative budgeting.” The upgrade from an Aa3 to an Aa2 rating will have a positive impact on $226 million in outstanding bonds, county officials said.

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond — who has converted a $25 million deficit into a $110 million rainy day fund over his first term in office — said the improved rating was especially meaningful in the middle of a pandemic-fueled recession.