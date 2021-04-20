After hours of public comment, Atlanta City Council postpones jail vote

Supporters of the task force said it would help new Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat address overcrowding at the county jail amid a rise in violent crime.

”The crime in our area, in Atlanta in general, is completely out of control. We do not feel safe living here,” resident Melissa Wagner said.

After his resolution was tabled, Bond said he was “very distressed” by the move.

The proposal is opposed by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and local activists pushing for the closure of the city’s mostly empty detention center. Bottoms, who has advocated for the closure of the city jail since last year, is backing another resolution that would shut down the jail within 15 months. That measure will likely be discussed during a public safety committee meeting next week.

The Atlanta-Fulton County group would be Atlanta’s second jail-related task force in the past few years. In May 2019, the city convened a 52-member task force to study how to best repurpose its jail; the council overwhelmingly supported its formation. A year later, it released a report that recommended Atlanta’s jail be demolished and replaced with a community center focused on equity.

The city’s jail has about 1,300 beds inmates but only a few dozen inmates stay there each night. Bond argues that Atlanta should do what it can alleviate overcrowding concerns at the county’s facility on Rice Street, including allowing Fulton to use the city’s detention center.

Last week, the CEOs of three business and community nonprofits — Central Atlanta Progress, the Midtown Alliance and the Buckhead Coalition — sent a letter to members of the council expressing their support for the creation of the joint task force.

Bottoms replied to the nonprofit leaders and said she was disheartened to learn about their letter, which she said was “based on misinformation about the real challenges, solutions and ongoing efforts to improve our criminal justice system.”

The mayor said the city is open to working with Fulton to utilize the Atlanta detention center for diversion, reentry and other services, which could help address overcrowding.

“We continue to be open to partnership and collaboration, but we will not compromise on our commitment to end mass incarceration and systems of oppression in our great city,” Bottoms wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Staff reporter Wilborn P. Nobles III contributed to this report.