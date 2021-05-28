Actual Factual Georgia: Comic strip about the Okefenokee swamp

Q: Wasn’t there a comic strip many years ago that was set in the Okefenokee Swamp and featured a bunch of animals? What was the name of that strip?
A: Pogo Possum and his backwoods buddies were the stars of "Pogo," a syndicated comic strip by Walt Kelly that was published in newspapers from 1948-75.
Kelly used Pogo, Albert Alligator and Porky Pine, naturally a porcupine, and many other Okefenokee residents to poke fun at national figures and satirically comment on social and political issues. The cartoon sparked books, songs and an animated movie.
Learn more about Walt Kelly and Pogo from ConnecticutHistory.org.