Actual Factual Georgia: Comic strip about the Okefenokee swamp

A: Pogo Possum and his backwoods buddies were the stars of "Pogo," a syndicated comic strip by Walt Kelly that was published in newspapers from 1948-75.

Kelly used Pogo, Albert Alligator and Porky Pine, naturally a porcupine, and many other Okefenokee residents to poke fun at national figures and satirically comment on social and political issues. The cartoon sparked books, songs and an animated movie.