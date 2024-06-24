ACLU challenges ‘cruel’ criminal bond changes in Georgia

The challenged provision was inspired by frustration with bail funds that helped spring Atlanta Public Safety Training Center protesters from jail.

When signing the bill, Kemp said it “carries out important bail reforms that will ensure dangerous individuals cannot walk our streets and commit further crimes.” The legislation was championed by other Republican state leaders including Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who said it was needed to stop the “revolving door” of people being arrested and released without having to pay cash bail.

ACLU of Georgia filed the suit on behalf of Barred Business, an Atlanta nonprofit that has a bailout program for those who are detained pretrial on bail they can’t afford, and two members of the Oconee Street United Methodist Church in Athens that also has a charitable bail fund.

One of the initiatives supported by Barred Business aims to bail out Black mothers and caregivers so they can spend Mother’s Day with their families.

In 2023, the church paid cash bail for about 50 people. Many of them had bail amounts of less than $100.

Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr are named as defendants in the case, alongside the solicitors general in Fulton and Athens-Clarke counties. Representatives for Kemp and Carr declined to comment Monday.

The new law imposes some of the most severe restrictions on charitable bail funds in the nation, the complaint states. It claims the plaintiffs’ charitable bail work is constitutionally protected.

Violators of the charitable bail part of the new law will be guilty of a misdemeanor, the bill states.

“Plaintiffs and others will be forced to stop their work helping people languishing in jail solely on account of their poverty by July 1, or face criminal penalties,” the ACLU of Georgia said.

The case, which is supported by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University Law Center, seeks to immediately block enforcement of the challenged section of the new law.

A hearing in the case has been scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The legislation also adds dozens of new offenses, such as a second trespassing offense or failure to appear in court for a traffic citation, that would require cash bail to be released from jail. It was sponsored by Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, a former Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy.