Abbey Edmonson, Imani Dennis join the AJC’s digital team

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Imani Dennis and Abbey Edmonson have joined the newsroom’s digital team.

The two are social media content specialists and will be responsible for the newsroom’s daily programming across its social platforms, including, but not limited to, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

They will find creative and collaborative ways to showcase the AJC’s best journalism and help with the creation of dynamic digital content.

“Imani has been a great freelancer and we’re thrilled she is joining us full-time,” said Angel Brooks, senior editor for Digital Audience & Engagement. ”Abbey will be a brilliant addition to our growing social media team. Her creativity is a real asset.”

Before joining the Atlanta Journal-Constitution full time, Dennis worked for the newspaper for three years. In 2020, she joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a fall digital intern, working on social media, the website homepage, newsletters and gained experience covering the historic 2020 Presidential Election.

In 2021, she re-joined the newspaper as a freelance social producer. Dennis also worked as an investigative and general news reporter for her student newspaper, the Georgia State Signal for two years.

She received awards for her work at the Signal, including 2nd place for Best Entertainment Feature at the GSPA 2020 Better Newspaper Honors Awards and is SEJC ranked 12th in Best News Writer for 2020.

Dennis also served as a reporter at the Georgia News Lab, a collaborative investigative reporting collaborative, and worked as a production assistant for MSNBC’s Democratic Presidential Debate in 2019.

She earned a degree from Georgia State University with a minor in Political Science in 2020. In her free time she likes to hike, read and hang out with her two cats.

Edmonson recently earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in writing from Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, and she obtained a bachelor’s degree in editorial journalism from the University of Mississippi.

She has worked as the editorial assistant for Invitation Magazines, creative director for the Atlanta Legacy Trail and freelance writer for Marketwake. Her interests include good food, great music and even better company. When she isn’t writing or creating online content, she also illustrates cartoons and portraits.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Our journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

The newspaper traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.