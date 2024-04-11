A few Atlanta rappers have referenced OJ Simpson in their music

Gunna - “Rodeo Dr” (2023)

Last spring, Gunna dropped “Rodeo Dr,” a track from his recent album “A Gift and a Curse.” It was his first album since he took an Alford Plea in the YSL case and was released from jail in 2022. In the Spike Jordan-directed video for “Rodeo Dr,” the rapper mildly references his comeback by invoking imagery from OJ Simpson’s car chase. Throughout the song, he rhymes about finding comfort in Los Angeles (hence, the title reference to Rodeo Drive) instead of his hometown. He rides in a white Ford Bronco in the video and re-creates the media frenzy of Simpson’s car chase, relating it to his own life since leaving jail.

In the chorus, he raps:

“She with a P in LA at the condo, we ‘bout to eat Maggiano’s (yeah)/ Helpin’ the P out, I’m beamin’ on Narcos, thinkin’ I should take the Bronco (yeah)/ OJ (yeah), gotta go get it tomorrow”

Future & DJ Esco - “Juice” (2016)

Nearly eight years ago, Future and DJ Esco teamed for the single “Juice.” In the video for the OJ Simpson-inspired track, clips from Simpson’s murder trial were shown while DJ Esco, taking on the role of “Juice,” rode in a white Ford Bronco to escape from police. Metro Boomin also made an appearance in the video. Future repeated Simpson’s name throughout the chorus. He also referenced someone trying to court his child’s mother, which fans alleged was talking about Ciara (the mother of his 9-year-old son) and her then-fiancé (now husband) Russell Wilson (”Tryna [expletive] my baby mama, dog what’s up with you?/ You gon’ make me get that heat, I’m pulling up on you,” he said). Luckily, the analogy ended there.

“It’s personal, free ‘em now/ Murder trials, OJ Simpson/ White on white, OJ Simpson/ Double murder, OJ Simpson,” Future said in the chorus.

Jeezy feat. Fabolous & Jadakiss - “OJ” (2011)

On “OJ,” a track from Jeezy’s sixth studio album “TM:103 Hustlerz Ambition,” he recruited New York rappers Fabolous and Jadakiss to rap about living a life of luxury after committing crimes. Jeezy rapped the following in the chorus:

“Kinda hard when you’re sleeping on Dolce/ Wake up drinkin rose/ Killin’ that white [expletive], OJ.”

Cam’ron & Vado feat. Gucci Mane - “Cuffin” (2010)

Gucci Mane was only a featured artist on Cam’ron’s “Cuffin,” but that didn’t stop him from making a very disturbing line and invoking OJ Simpson’s name:

“Homie, you can have her, I don’t wanna marry her/ Like OJ Simpson, I just wanna stab her/ Like OJ da Juiceman, I’m flyer than a sparrow.”

Speaking of OJ da Juiceman....

Told my sister OJ died and she had a very Atlanta response pic.twitter.com/kwx3dCbLvk — 🍾 Champagne Champion 🏆 (@ChampagneThames) April 11, 2024

In true Atlanta fashion, some residents thought about legendary East Atlanta rapper OJ da Juiceman (whose real name is Otis Williams Jr., and not at all related OJ Simpson) when hearing about Simpson’s death.