Cobb reopens classrooms to high school students Thursday

Parents of 15,285 students in grades 9 to 12 indicated they would return for face-to-face learning this semester, according to numbers previously provided by the school system. Another 15,053 high school students are expected to continue with remote learning, and parents of 5,474 students did not give a response.

Students and staff are required to wear masks in buildings and classrooms and on school buses. Teachers are also required to wear masks while teaching. Social distancing guidelines are in effect, and student desks are spaced to minimize contact. Hand sanitizing stations are in multiple locations throughout schools and district staff will do daily cleaning practices in buildings and on buses.