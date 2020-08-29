Atlanta couple arrested, charged with second-degree murder in infant’s death

An Atlanta couple was recently arrested on second-degree murder and second-degree child cruelty charges after their infant died earlier this year, authorities said.
Atlanta police arrested 31-year-old Jasmine Leslie on Aug. 20, which was a day before 30-year-old Hashawonn Leslie was taken into custody. Their 1-month-old child, Halijah Leslie, died April 17 at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South.
Investigators determined the infant died as a result of complications from malnourishment and starvation at a Deckner Avenue home. No other information on the case was immediately available.
The suspects remain in the Fulton County Jail without bond, records show.
