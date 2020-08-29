Atlanta couple arrested, charged with second-degree murder in infant’s death

Atlanta police arrested 31-year-old Jasmine Leslie on Aug. 20, which was a day before 30-year-old Hashawonn Leslie was taken into custody. Their 1-month-old child, Halijah Leslie, died April 17 at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South.

Investigators determined the infant died as a result of complications from malnourishment and starvation at a Deckner Avenue home. No other information on the case was immediately available.