X

Atlanta couple arrested, charged with second-degree murder in infant’s death

ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety | 39 minutes ago
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An Atlanta couple was recently arrested on second-degree murder and second-degree child cruelty charges after their infant died earlier this year, authorities said.

Atlanta police arrested 31-year-old Jasmine Leslie on Aug. 20, which was a day before 30-year-old Hashawonn Leslie was taken into custody. Their 1-month-old child, Halijah Leslie, died April 17 at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South.

Investigators determined the infant died as a result of complications from malnourishment and starvation at a Deckner Avenue home. No other information on the case was immediately available.

The suspects remain in the Fulton County Jail without bond, records show.

In other news:

R. Kelly was reportedly attacked by another inmate at Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.