Atlanta City Council to meet Monday after water main breaks

The Atlanta City Council meets today, the first such gathering since a weekend of water mains bursts disrupted service to much of downtown — including impacts to residents, businesses, restaurants, government buildings, public health institutions and attractions.

The council meeting starts at 1 p.m., with the first few hours typically set aside for open public comment. The water main bursts — and the city’s lack of updates, particularly overnight Friday into Saturday — are a likely topic of residents’ ire. It is unclear if council members will ask the Department of Watershed for an update during the meeting.

Atlanta’s water crisis started Friday when 48- and 36-inch lines under Joseph E. Boone Boulevard near J.P. Brawley Drive burst, leaving many in downtown either without water or with extremely low pressure. Crews worked throughout the weekend trying to restore service. But the issues expanded again Sunday with new breaks at Euclid and North avenues and at 1190 Atlantic Drive NW.