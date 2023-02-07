Know your Atlanta civil rights icons: Ralph David Abernathy

After Dr. King’s assassination in 1968, Abernathy continued to lead the SCLC, now as its president, and to pastor Atlanta’s West Hunter Street Baptist Church. According to Stanford’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute, King’s death led the civil rights icon to pray for strength.

“To prepare for the challenges ahead, he fasted for seven days and nights, telling the New York Post that he ‘needed to pray and fast for strength that I might carry on as he requested, and as the board of directors of SCLC unanimously requested, in nonviolence. I want to hold no ill will in my heart toward the assassin or anyone else for taking the life of my dearest friend, closer to me than a blood brother.’”

Abernathy went on to lead the march King was organizing for Memphis sanitation workers at the time of his death. He later led the Poor People’s Campaign in Washington, D.C., alongside Coretta Scott King, and formed the Foundation for Economic Enterprises Development.