Know your Atlanta civil rights icons: Joseph Lowery

Born in Alabama, Rev. Joseph Lowery spent his life confronting with police, the Ku Klux Klan and even his own neighbors. By 1968 — the year Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated — Lowery had already established himself as a civil rights leader in Mobile, having battled against segregation in the local bus system. That same year, Lowery was transferred from Birmingham to Atlanta to pastor Central United Methodist Church, starting his Georgia legacy.

As chairman of the board for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Lowery would go on to lead his local church while also working his way to the presidency of the conference in 1977.