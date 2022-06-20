ajc logo
Water main break at Hartsfield-Jackson disrupts services on Concourse B

20 minutes ago

A water main break on Concourse B at Hartsfield-Jackson International caused the airport to temporarily close some restrooms and all concessions on that concourse.

The airport on Monday morning asked passengers to use restrooms and concessions on other concourses “until further notice.” It added that most flights on the concourse are operating as scheduled.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials said repairs are underway, along with an investigation into the cause of the water main break.

