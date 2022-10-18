ajc logo
UPS aircraft mechanics ratify new labor contract

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Aircraft mechanics at UPS voted to ratify a labor contract extension that will give them a 3.3% hike in pay annually for three years, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union announced Tuesday.

The roughly 1,675 aircraft maintenance workers represented by the Teamsters will also get cost of living increases, along with larger pension contributions by the Sandy Springs-based shipping giant.

After the tentative agreement was reached last month, more than 87% of votes cast by rank-and-file members were in favor of the contract, according to the union.

“This contract extension guarantees our members great wages for the next three years, great medical benefits, and an excellent pension,” said Teamsters Local 2727 President Tim Boyle in a written statement.

UPS management said when the deal was reached that it “continues to reward our maintenance team members for their contributions to the success of the company, while ensuring we are positioned to provide outstanding service to our air express customers.”

The contract covers UPS aviation maintenance technicians, aircraft maintenance inspectors, aircraft maintenance utility workers, aircraft maintenance controllers, lead service technicians, flight simulator technicians and aircraft maintenance technical publication personnel. Hundreds work at the company’s air hub in Louisville, and about 40 work in Atlanta.

Teamsters general president Sean O’Brien has taken a militant approach to upcoming negotiations for a much larger contract representing about 350,000 drivers, package handlers and other workers at UPS, threatening the possibility of a strike even though talks are not set to begin until next year.

But O’Brien in a written statement Tuesday called the aircraft mechanics contract “a perfect example of how the Teamsters deliver strong contracts for our members.”

Teamsters Local 2727 started negotiations early for the extension of the aircraft mechanics contract, and struck a deal after about eight months of negotiations with the company, according to Boyle. The current contract runs through Nov. 1, 2023, and the extension will stretch it out until Nov. 1, 2026 with the increased compensation.

The pilots union at UPS also ratified a labor contract extension earlier this year.

