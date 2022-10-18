UPS aircraft mechanics ratify new labor contract

The contract covers UPS aviation maintenance technicians, aircraft maintenance inspectors, aircraft maintenance utility workers, aircraft maintenance controllers, lead service technicians, flight simulator technicians and aircraft maintenance technical publication personnel. Hundreds work at the company’s air hub in Louisville, and about 40 work in Atlanta.

Teamsters general president Sean O’Brien has taken a militant approach to upcoming negotiations for a much larger contract representing about 350,000 drivers, package handlers and other workers at UPS, threatening the possibility of a strike even though talks are not set to begin until next year.

But O’Brien in a written statement Tuesday called the aircraft mechanics contract “a perfect example of how the Teamsters deliver strong contracts for our members.”

Teamsters Local 2727 started negotiations early for the extension of the aircraft mechanics contract, and struck a deal after about eight months of negotiations with the company, according to Boyle. The current contract runs through Nov. 1, 2023, and the extension will stretch it out until Nov. 1, 2026 with the increased compensation.

The pilots union at UPS also ratified a labor contract extension earlier this year.