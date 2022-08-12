UPS pilots ratify two-year labor contract extension

UPS pilots have voted to ratify a two-year extension of their labor contract.
The Independent Pilots Association, which represents more than 3,300 pilots at UPS, reached the deal with management in June for an extension including wage increases and pension improvements.
The union said nearly 91% of UPS pilots voted in favor of the agreement. Of those eligible, 97.1% participated in the ratification vote.
Before the polling, the pilots union’s leadership gave “an unqualified recommendation for ratification,” after its executive board unanimously approved and endorsed the deal.
The collective bargaining agreement originally ran through Sept. 1, 2023, and the new agreement now extends until Sept. 1, 2025. A previous two-year extension of the UPS pilots contract approved in 2020 included wage increases and pension improvements.
UPS Airlines President Jim Joseph issued a statement saying pilots play an important role at UPS, “particularly over the past few years during the global pandemic.”
“This contract will continue to reward our crewmembers for their contributions to the success of the company, while ensuring we are positioned to provide outstanding service to our air express customers,” Joseph said. The company and union did not disclose how much the agreement will hike pay.
About the Author