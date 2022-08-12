ajc logo
X

UPS pilots ratify two-year labor contract extension

UPS and its pilots union have struck a tentative agreement on a two-year labor contract extension. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
UPS and its pilots union have struck a tentative agreement on a two-year labor contract extension. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

UPS pilots have voted to ratify a two-year extension of their labor contract.

The Independent Pilots Association, which represents more than 3,300 pilots at UPS, reached the deal with management in June for an extension including wage increases and pension improvements.

The union said nearly 91% of UPS pilots voted in favor of the agreement. Of those eligible, 97.1% participated in the ratification vote.

Before the polling, the pilots union’s leadership gave “an unqualified recommendation for ratification,” after its executive board unanimously approved and endorsed the deal.

The collective bargaining agreement originally ran through Sept. 1, 2023, and the new agreement now extends until Sept. 1, 2025. A previous two-year extension of the UPS pilots contract approved in 2020 included wage increases and pension improvements.

UPS Airlines President Jim Joseph issued a statement saying pilots play an important role at UPS, “particularly over the past few years during the global pandemic.”

“This contract will continue to reward our crewmembers for their contributions to the success of the company, while ensuring we are positioned to provide outstanding service to our air express customers,” Joseph said. The company and union did not disclose how much the agreement will hike pay.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
Braves place Max Fried on seven-day concussion injured list 21h ago
Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman College
2h ago
CDC drops quarantine, screening, 6 feet spacing recommendations for COVID
22h ago
South Georgia sheriff arrested, charged following GBI investigation
2h ago
South Georgia sheriff arrested, charged following GBI investigation
2h ago
‘Forest defenders’ use extreme tactics in fight to ‘stop cop city’
8h ago
The Latest
Hartsfield-Jackson’s Concourse D widening project to cost $1.4 billion
Hartsfield-Jackson’s long-awaited hotel project canceled by developer
Hartsfield-Jackson adds $160 million to Concourse D widening project
Featured
ajc.com

Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
7h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
Reggae Festival, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top