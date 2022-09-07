UPS hiring 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of holiday shipping season

The company is also hiring for some permanent positions.

UPS touts its seasonal jobs as a career opportunity, saying nearly 35,000 of its seasonal workers last year became permanent UPS employees after the holiday season. It also offers reimbursement of some college tuition expenses for seasonal workers.

“It’s kind of a trial run during peak season, and then you understand the career opportunities,” said Danelle McCusker, president of human resources for U.S. domestic operations at UPS, who started as a seasonal worker 20 years ago.

For those who are hired on for permanent jobs and stay with the company for years, UPS says full-time package delivery drivers make an average of $95,000 annually.

UPS also plans to hold in-person recruiting events in coming weeks.