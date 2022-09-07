ajc logo
X

UPS hiring 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of holiday shipping season

Driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package last year. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for UPS. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Combined ShapeCaption
Driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package last year. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for UPS. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

UPS is staffing up for the holiday shipping season by hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers — a daunting challenge amid widespread labor shortages.

In Atlanta, UPS plans to hire about 2,300 seasonal employees in preparation for its peak season. Seasonal hiring is critical for UPS to get millions of packages delivered on time over the holidays, when its package volume nearly doubles.

To compete in the tight job market, the Sandy Springs-based shipping giant says it has an expedited hiring process that allows many job seekers to get an offer 25 minutes after applying online, with no in-person interview required for most positions.

UPS says it has boosted its pay for seasonal workers by about $1 an hour from last year — with wages starting at $16 an hour, up from $15 last year for package handlers. Some jobs pay more, depending on the position. Seasonal package car delivery drivers in Atlanta can get $21 an hour.

The number of positions UPS has to fill for the peak holiday season is on par with its peak hiring for the past several years. The company is hiring delivery drivers, tractor-trailer drivers, package handlers and driver helpers, with full-time and part-time positions on a variety of shifts.

The company is also hiring for some permanent positions.

UPS touts its seasonal jobs as a career opportunity, saying nearly 35,000 of its seasonal workers last year became permanent UPS employees after the holiday season. It also offers reimbursement of some college tuition expenses for seasonal workers.

“It’s kind of a trial run during peak season, and then you understand the career opportunities,” said Danelle McCusker, president of human resources for U.S. domestic operations at UPS, who started as a seasonal worker 20 years ago.

For those who are hired on for permanent jobs and stay with the company for years, UPS says full-time package delivery drivers make an average of $95,000 annually.

UPS also plans to hold in-person recruiting events in coming weeks.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
Braves are tied for first place after outlasting the A’s8h ago
Matt Olson returns to Oakland and smacks a home run
10h ago
Warnock accepts Walker’s preferred Savannah debate with conditions
3h ago
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux
17h ago
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux
17h ago
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
The Latest
09.02.22 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / SAVE On Holiday Shipping
Price Hike: Sam’s Club Is Raising Membership Fees Soon
Why You Need To Book Holiday Travel Now
Featured
From left, Douglas Frank chats with Melissa Sauder and her daughter, Anley, 13, of Grant, Neb., before the start of the Nebraska Election Integrity Forum on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top