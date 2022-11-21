Unions team up in attempt to organize thousands of Delta workers

Explore Delta pilots complete voting on strike authorization ballot

Since the election of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, union representation petitions filed with the National Labor Relations Board have increased significantly. The number of union representation petitions filed in the last fiscal year was up 53% year-over-year, reaching the highest level since fiscal year 2016, according to the NLRB.

AFA is continuing to seek to unionize the carrier’s flight attendants, while the IAM will pursue Delta baggage handlers. The Teamsters is newly entering the Delta organizing effort, with plans to try to organize Delta mechanics.

Delta in a written statement emphasized the value of its “direct relationship” with employees, calling it “a stronger, faster, and more effective way to drive improvements than AFA, IAM, or Teamsters representation would be.”

Delta also said its employees have “industry-leading compensation,” and noted that its employees “have repeatedly rejected AFA and IAM representation” in the past.

Richie Johnsen, who heads the IAM’s Air Transport Territory, said during a speech at a union event earlier this year: “We will go after Delta Air Lines, but we’re going to do it differently.”

“We have to stop fighting other unions,” Johnsen told Machinists union members. “Delta Air Lines — one of the most anti-union companies in the country — has successfully kept unions off their property for their lifetime.”

Johnsen estimated there could be a total of more than 45,000 workers that the three unions are seeking to organize at Delta.

Sara Nelson, AFA president, said in a written statement that flight attendants have been organizing throughout the pandemic “and have begun officially collecting cards. ... We’re thrilled to support Delta fleet service workers organizing with the IAM and Delta mechanics organizing with the Teamsters.”

There has been some acrimony between different unions seeking to organize Delta employees in the past.

The Association of Flight Attendants relaunched an organizing effort at Delta three years ago after the Machinists union struggled to gain momentum in a campaign to organize Delta in-flight and ground workers. Unions have at times competed against each other to unionize the same group of workers.

After Delta’s 2008 merger with Northwest, unions held a series of elections to try to gain representation of the combined airline — but failed. Among the tactics that thwarted unions’ efforts were anti-union campaigns within the company, some of which pitted unions and workers against each other.

But now, the unions are seeking to capitalize on a resurgence of support for labor by banding together. Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien in a written statement called it “organizing wall-to-wall.”

Johnsen told his members that the collaboration will involve each union “taking one of those pieces. ... Let Delta Air Lines come after the whole labor movement instead of targeting one of us,” he said.