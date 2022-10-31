Delta pilots complete voting on strike authorization ballot

The pilots union in 2019 began labor talks for a new contract with Delta, then suspended negotiations during the pandemic. It resumed mediated talks with Delta management early this year. The last contract was negotiated in 2016.

Last month, after the union said Delta management presented a proposal for pay that fell “substantially short” of expectations, it opened the strike ballot. Voting continued through Monday.

Jason Ambrosi, who heads the Delta pilots union and was recently elected as national president of the Air Line Pilots Association starting in 2023, said in a written statement that Delta pilots “sent a clear message to management that we are willing to go the distance to secure a contract that reflects the value we bring to Delta Air Lines as frontline leaders and long-term stakeholders.”

“Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike,” Ambrosi added. “The ball is in management’s court. It’s time for the Company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in the Delta pilots.”

The pilots have picketed several times this year at Hartsfield-Jackson and other major airports across the country in their push for a new contract. Earlier this year they raised concerns over staffing issues that were driving more overtime and what the union called “fatiguing schedules.”

The union wrote an open letter to customers saying the pilots shared in passengers’ frustration over delays and cancellations that proliferated early in the summer season, calling the situation “unacceptable.”

Delta said it and the union “have made significant progress in our negotiations and have only a few contract sections left to resolve.”

“We are confident that the parties will reach an agreement that is fair and equitable, as we always have in past negotiations,” Delta said in its statement.

Before a strike would be allowed, the National Mediation Board would have to decide further mediation would not be successful, release the two sides from mediation and offer arbitration, followed by a 30-day cooling off period.