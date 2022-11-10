ajc logo
X

Delta cancels flights in Florida, Bahamas due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Flights out of Atlanta among those affected

Tropical Storm Nicole drove Delta Air Lines to cancel flights at a number of airports in Florida and the Bahamas on Thursday.

Atlanta-based Delta canceled nearly 150 of its Thursday flights, according to FlightAware.com. That includes more than 75 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, many of them to and from Orlando and other airports in Florida.

Orlando International Airport halted flights starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday ahead of the storm, and said Thursday it would determine when to reopen after completing damage assessments. Palm Beach International Airport closed Wednesday and reopened Thursday morning.

Delta urged customers to check their flight status. The airline is allowing customers to rebook flights by Nov. 16 without paying certain extra charges, if they have flights booked Nov. 8-13 to, from or through Savannah or a number of airports in the storm’s path in Florida and the Bahamas.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to Georgia late Thursday and Friday. A handful of flights have already been canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson for Friday, according to FlightAware.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

After big early vote, overall Georgia turnout misses expectations 4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crisis in Georgia’s public defender system fuels case backlog, jail overcrowding
8h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 people shot at same Midtown gas station within about 24 hours
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How Warnock became the last Democrat standing in Georgia’s top 2022 races
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How Warnock became the last Democrat standing in Georgia’s top 2022 races
8h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Arthouse theater Tara Cinema closing after more than 50 years on Cheshire Bridge
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta preparing for 5 million passengers over Thanksgiving period
Hartsfield-Jackson completes new taxiway to improve safety, efficiency
Delta pilots complete voting on strike authorization ballot
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top