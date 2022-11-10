Delta cancels flights in Florida, Bahamas due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Atlanta-based Delta canceled nearly 150 of its Thursday flights, according to FlightAware.com. That includes more than 75 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, many of them to and from Orlando and other airports in Florida.

Orlando International Airport halted flights starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday ahead of the storm, and said Thursday it would determine when to reopen after completing damage assessments. Palm Beach International Airport closed Wednesday and reopened Thursday morning.