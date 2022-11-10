ajc logo
Tropical Storm Nicole forces Veterans Day organizers to change or cancel events

Credit: Brandi Sisson Photography

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
Some planners are moving ceremonies indoors as the storm barrels north

Veterans Day event organizers are scrambling to alter or cancel ceremonies planned for metro Atlanta, citing the wind and rain Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring to Georgia Friday.

The Kiwanis Club of Marietta, for example, has called off its parade, which was scheduled to wind through the Marietta Square.

“Our first priority is the safety of our veterans, parade participants, and community; therefore, the parade and ceremony cannot continue under these conditions,” the club announced on Facebook. “Unfortunately, due to the complexity of the parade, there is no reschedule date.”

Other weather-related event changes:

* Historic Oakland Foundation has canceled its Veterans Day tour of Oakland Cemetery, but will reschedule.

* The Atlanta History Center is moving its ceremony from Veterans Park to McElreath Hall.

* Peachtree Corners is moving its event — complete with a choral group, high school band and color guard — from its Town Green to Christ the King Lutheran Church at 5575 Peachtree Parkway.

* The City of Cumming is relocating its event to the covered arena at the Cumming Fairgrounds.

* Gwinnett County’s ceremony was planned for the Fallen Heroes Memorial, but it is moving inside the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.

With maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, Nicole was spinning through central Florida Thursday, dumping heavy rain and producing dangerous storm surges and waves, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was expected to move across the Florida Panhandle and Georgia Thursday night, weaken to a depression and then continue through the Southeast Friday. Tornado threats will spread northward across parts of southeastern Georgia and the Carolinas Thursday through Friday morning.

