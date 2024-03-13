The Club at ATL to expand at Hartsfield-Jackson

The Club ATL, an airport lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson, is preparing to expand in an attempt to address long wait times for entry.

The club on Concourse F is a common-use lounge open to passengers of any airline who pay $50 to enter or have access through Priority Pass, a benefit with some credit cards that otherwise costs $99 to $469 annually. The Club ATL opened in 2013, after the opening of the airport’s International Terminal and Concourse F in 2012.

It’s not unusual for travelers to wait an hour or more to get in during busy periods.