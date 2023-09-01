NTSB to investigate turbulent Delta flight that sent 11 to the hospital

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a Delta Air Lines flight that encountered turbulence so severe this week that 11 passengers were sent to the hospital.

Delta Flight 175 from Milan to Atlanta encountered the severe turbulence Tuesday night about 40 miles away from landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Thunderstorms were headed toward the Atlanta area that evening.

A passenger posted on social media that people went flying up from their seats when the aircraft suddenly dropped.

“One woman hit the overhead bin and cracked it,” passenger Ayo Suber said in an Instagram post.

The injured include passengers and crew members aboard the Airbus A350-900 aircraft, according to Delta.

The NTSB has opened an investigation, according to a spokesman for the agency. A preliminary report is expected in two to three weeks.

Delta said it “will fully cooperate with the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation while we continue to take care of our customers and our people.“

Suber posted video on social media of people being taken from the plane on stretchers.

People “went flying up out of their seats,” Suber said in her post, urging people to “always wear your seatbelt on the plane!”

Suber went on to say “there were several injuries including most of the flight attendants” on the aircraft.