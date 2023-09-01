BreakingNews
Sinkhole opens on busy Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County

NTSB to investigate turbulent Delta flight that sent 11 to the hospital

Flight from Milan to Atlanta encountered severe turbulence

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By
53 minutes ago
X

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a Delta Air Lines flight that encountered turbulence so severe this week that 11 passengers were sent to the hospital.

Delta Flight 175 from Milan to Atlanta encountered the severe turbulence Tuesday night about 40 miles away from landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Thunderstorms were headed toward the Atlanta area that evening.

A passenger posted on social media that people went flying up from their seats when the aircraft suddenly dropped.

“One woman hit the overhead bin and cracked it,” passenger Ayo Suber said in an Instagram post.

The injured include passengers and crew members aboard the Airbus A350-900 aircraft, according to Delta.

The NTSB has opened an investigation, according to a spokesman for the agency. A preliminary report is expected in two to three weeks.

Delta said it “will fully cooperate with the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation while we continue to take care of our customers and our people.“

Suber posted video on social media of people being taken from the plane on stretchers.

People “went flying up out of their seats,” Suber said in her post, urging people to “always wear your seatbelt on the plane!”

Suber went on to say “there were several injuries including most of the flight attendants” on the aircraft.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Developer of $2B Forsyth project wants to be ‘ready’ for NHL team2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Sinkhole opens on busy Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County
41m ago

Credit: TNS

AJC INVESTIGATION
Man who died in Fulton Jail pleaded for an end to violence, neglect
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. gets married, then makes baseball history
8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. gets married, then makes baseball history
8h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

A Georgia woman’s audacious plan: Build longest U.S. paved bike trail
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

CBD store opens in Hartsfield-Jackson’s domestic terminal
20h ago
Southwest pilots picket at Hartsfield-Jackson to push for new contract
20h ago
Hartsfield-Jackson expects busy weekend for Labor Day travel
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Dragon Con, Labor Day ‘Pig Out’ and more
20h ago
Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top