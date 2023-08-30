BreakingNews
UPDATED: Idalia prompts flight cancellations, including some in Atlanta

11 hospitalized from Delta flight after turbulence flying into Atlanta

Atlanta Airport Blog
By
14 minutes ago
X

Eleven people from a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to the hospital with injuries from severe turbulence while flying into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday evening.

The injured include crew members and passengers on Delta flight 175 from Milan to Atlanta on an Airbus A350-900, according to the airline. The flight experienced severe turbulence before landing in Atlanta just before 7 p.m., as thunderstorms were coming into the Atlanta area. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crew reported turbulence about 40 miles northeast of the airport.

The injuries were not life-threatening, according to a Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman.

“Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries,” Delta said in a written statement.

There were a total of 151 passengers, 10 flight attendants and four pilots on the plane. U.S. Customs and Border Protection cleared passengers who needed medical attention. Delta said it is providing accommodations, food and rebooking for customers who were not injured.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

Elsewhere on Tuesday evening, Atlanta-based Delta also had two emergency landings.

A flight from Memphis to Delta’s Salt Lake City hub diverted to Wichita after an aircraft pressurization issue that required flying at a low altitude.

And a flight from Salt Lake City to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport diverted to Denver after a “suspected issue with the aircraft’s hydraulic system,” according to Delta.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRACKING IDALIA
Nearing Florida landfall, Idalia weakens to Category 38m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Georgia in state of emergency as Hurricane Idalia nears
14h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
2h ago

University System of Georgia bars diversity statements in hiring
2h ago

University System of Georgia bars diversity statements in hiring
2h ago

Credit: Julie Yarbrough

RHONE: We need the public pools that segregation helped take away
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

UPDATED: Idalia prompts flight cancellations, including some in Atlanta
1h ago
Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
2h ago
GAO studied airport power outages in wake of Hartsfield-Jackson blackout
15h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
8h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top