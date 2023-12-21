The Delta program comes amid the expansion of services aimed at speeding up security screening, including Clear. Earlier this month, Hartsfield-Jackson completed a complex and lengthy project to upgrade screening equipment that led to reduced capacity and abnormally long lines at the main domestic checkpoint.

In the Delta Digital ID line, passengers are quickly processed at the entrance to the screening area using facial recognition instead of a driver license or ID check.

Delta Digital ID in the last few weeks expanded to the airline’s hubs at New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International airports and at Los Angeles International Airport, in addition to Atlanta and Detroit.

Delta is also working to launch a second lane in the domestic terminal early next year as well as one in the international terminal. The timing is dependent on getting the equipment delivered and in place.

The current single Delta Digital ID line at the South security checkpoint sometimes reaches capacity, and there’s no space for an overflow line — so some customers are turned away during busy periods.

To use a Delta Digital ID line requires a TSA PreCheck membership, a SkyMiles membership, adding passport information and a Known Traveler Number to your Delta profile ― and opting in through the Fly Delta app.

More than 90% of Delta’s gold, platinum and diamond-level Medallion SkyMiles members qualify to use Delta Digital ID, said Greg Forbes, Delta’s managing director of airport experience. However, many have not opted in.

Some consumers and privacy advocates have raised concerns about increasing use of facial recognition. Delta said it adheres to passenger privacy and security protocols.

In addition to using Delta Digital ID at the security checkpoint, it’s also an option to check bags at the Delta counters in Atlanta, Detroit, New York and Los Angeles.

“People try it first at security, and that’s their introduction,” Forbes said. Facing long lines at the checkpoint, they may weigh whether to go into a Clear or PreCheck line. Then they may see the newer option of Delta Digital ID and decide to take the plunge “because it appears to be so much faster. And it turns out it is, and then you’re sold,” he said. They may use it at bag drop after that, he said.

In Atlanta, there’s also a dedicated Delta PreCheck bag drop lobby on the lower level of Terminal South, which uses facial recognition for self bag drop and is popular among frequent travelers in Atlanta.

Delta temporarily used facial recognition for international flight check-ins during a trial period in 2018. Now, plans are instead to launch the Delta Digital ID system next year at the international terminal.

The airline also plans to expand Delta Digital ID to more hubs next year.

That makes Delta Digital ID a more viable option — free to those who already have a TSA PreCheck membership and passport — to get through security lines quickly. TSA PreCheck costs $78 or $85 to enroll for a membership that lasts five years.

One other popular option for airport security that costs significantly more for most travelers is a Clear membership, priced at $189 a year.

The popularity of Clear means the Clear line in Atlanta is often longer than the Delta Digital ID line. However, Clear lines are available at many more airports than Delta Digital ID is — and you can use it when flying on any airline, while Delta Digital ID is only valid when flying Delta.

Delta partnered with Clear for a faster path to security screening back in 2016 and bought a 5% stake in the company, years before launching Delta Digital ID. Delta also gives Clear discounts for elite-level SkyMiles members.

“There’s a lot of airport products that are really appealing,” Forbes said. “I always have Digital ID on my boarding pass” to use that as an option, but may sometimes use Clear or a Sky Priority line.

Forbes likened the different airport security line options to the different routes he can take to work every morning from the northside of metro Atlanta to Delta’s headquarters by the airport on the southside.

“I think a lot of our savvy customers have the ability to jump into any lane” and they decide when they get into the airport, Forbes said. Although he can use Delta Digital ID here, “I‘m not about to drop my Clear membership, reason being is when I’m in Las Vegas, when I’m in Orlando, Clear is a great option.”

Airport security line options