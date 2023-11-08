Minute Suites’ new sleep units, showers on Atlanta airport Concourse E

The company, which operates sleep units at 10 U.S. airports, also has two locations on Concourse B and one on Concourse F at Hartsfield-Jackson, with eight sleep units. The new location on Concourse E has been operating since last month at the E centerpoint across from the food court.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

“Almost out of the gate, we’re seeing that there’s demand,” said Minute Suites co-founder Daniel Solomon. “There’s enough people seeking privacy or to take a nap, or coming in on an international flight” with a long layover.

Each sleep suite has a daybed, desk and office chair, smart TV, wi-fi and an Alexa smart speaker. One of the locations on Concourse B also has a restroom with a shower.

But using the sleep units within the airport isn’t cheap. They cost $48 an hour, or $175 for an overnight 8-hour stay. It costs $30 to take a shower, or $20 for a shower as an add-on to a suite rental. And rates could increase next year.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

The sleep units are an option for travelers who get stuck at the airport after delays, particularly since Hartsfield-Jackson does not have an on-site hotel.

“When people get delayed or flights get canceled, that’s when we get busy,” said William Winston, general manager for the Minute Suites locations at the Atlanta airport.

Since the first Minute Suites location opened on Concourse B in 2009, Hartsfield-Jackson has worked to add more sleep units. But the effort was delayed for years and then postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year marked the opening of the Concourse E and F locations. Solomon said he hopes to open a fifth location at Hartsfield-Jackson, on Concourse T, next year.