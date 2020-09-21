New artwork, renovations coming to airport MARTA station

MARTA announced recently that work at the station will begin this fall and involve new floor finishes, a second elevator, new rideshare features and new furnishings. The station’s canopy is also set to be redesigned to allow natural light to filter through, the agency said in a statement.

New artwork by Atlanta-based artist Michael Jones will accompany the changes at the station, MARTA said. Jones was selected out of over 200 people who applied to install art at the station. Jones has made several other painted murals and public art pieces across Atlanta.