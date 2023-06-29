X

If your July 4th holiday begins at the airport, read this first:

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

The crowd that will work its way through Atlanta airport security ahead of the Fourth of July will be large. In fact, the number of passengers on Friday may beat the record set the Monday after the Super Bowl in Atlanta in 2019.

Here are some things to know:

  • If you plan to park at the airport, consider reserving a parking spot ahead of time at park-ride lots. Parking at the airport is constrained because of ongoing construction work at the domestic terminal parking decks, and many airport decks and lots reach capacity during busy periods.
  • Consider taking MARTA to the airport instead of driving, to avoid road congestion and parking hassles.
  • Arrive early: Plan to be inside the Atlanta airport terminal at least two hours before your flight. Allow extra time to navigate traffic and congested airport roads and to find parking.
  • Check Hartsfield-Jackson’s website for parking availability and security wait times, which can change by the minute.
  • Lines for airport concessions can be long. You can bring an empty reusable water bottle that you can fill at water refilling stations at the airport.
ExploreWhere to eat at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
  • Check your bags for prohibited items before heading to the airport. TSA’s website lists items not permitted through security checkpoints, including guns and other weapons.
  • For international travel, be aware that you’ll arrive at the international terminal on the east side of the airport when you return. Delays on the shuttles between the international terminal and domestic terminal have left passengers fuming.
  • If you are driving: To avoid the heaviest highway congestion, leave in the early morning or after 6 p.m. The worst times to travel are afternoon periods on peak days.

Source: INRIX, Hartsfield-Jackson

ExploreGet ready: Friday could be busiest ever for security lines at Atlanta airport

Guide to July 4th in Atlanta from the AJC

Related

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Get ready: Friday could be busiest ever for security lines at Atlanta airport

Credit: Chris Day

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Your guide to July 4th events in metro Atlanta

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta airport shuttle waits sparked outrage. Officials now vow to fix it.2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

The Jolt: Ossoff says Kemp ‘tantrum’ over new factories is ‘just politics’
1h ago

Credit: NYT

Why the Essence Festival has become a key gathering place for Black culture
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Limits on gender-affirming care, pay raises among state laws in effect July 1
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Limits on gender-affirming care, pay raises among state laws in effect July 1
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Noah’s Ark charts new direction months after bird flu threatened future
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta airport shuttle waits sparked outrage. Officials now vow to fix it.
2h ago
Get ready: Friday could be busiest ever for security lines at Atlanta airport
18h ago
Delta jet lands without nose gear down; emergency slide deployed
20h ago
Featured

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
23h ago
People are catching malaria in Florida. What Georgians should know
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top