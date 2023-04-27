BreakingNews
Jobless claims fall again with labor market churning along
Hungry and hurrying? Delta to try grab & go food at Sky Club

Credit: Phil Skinner

Credit: Phil Skinner

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

Delta Sky Clubs have been plagued with long lines and crowding, frustrating the frequent fliers who pay hundreds of dollars for access.

Some members stop by the Sky Club to grab a complimentary coffee or bite to eat before their flight — but might find the wait to be so long that it’s not an option.

Starting in early May, Atlanta-based Delta plans to start a pilot program offering grab & go food and drinks in the lobby of its Sky Club on Concourse B at Hartsfield-Jackson — one of its most popular lounges at the Atlanta airport.

The airline also plans to pilot grab & go food and beverages at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 4, starting in early May.

“Pending a successful pilot, we’ll look at bringing the Grab & Go experience out into the concourse,” Delta said in a written statement.

A Sky Club membership costs $695 annually for Delta Medallion-level frequent fliers.

Delta’s moves follows United Airlines’ launch of a grab & go lounge at its Denver hub last year.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

