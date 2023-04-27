Hungry and hurrying? Delta to try grab & go food at Sky Club

Some members stop by the Sky Club to grab a complimentary coffee or bite to eat before their flight — but might find the wait to be so long that it’s not an option.

Explore Delta bans employees using flight benefits from Sky Clubs

Starting in early May, Atlanta-based Delta plans to start a pilot program offering grab & go food and drinks in the lobby of its Sky Club on Concourse B at Hartsfield-Jackson — one of its most popular lounges at the Atlanta airport.