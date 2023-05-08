X

US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
The Biden administration is starting work on new regulations that it says will expand the rights of airline passengers

The Biden administration is working on new regulations that would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline's control.

The White House said President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would announce the start of the rulemaking process Monday.

The rulemaking pledge continues a push by the Democratic administration to require airlines to improve customer service, and it comes just weeks before the start of the peak summer travel season.

The aim of the rules would be, for the first time, to require airlines to pay compensation beyond a ticket refund and to cover expenses that consumers incur, including rebooking on another flight, if the airline causes a cancellation or significant delay.

“When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill,” Buttigieg said in a statement.

Currently, when an airline cancels a flight for any reason, consumers can demand a refund of the unused part of their ticket and certain extras that they might have paid to the airline, such as fees for checking a bag or getting a seat assignment. Airlines often try to persuade consumers to accept a travel voucher instead of a refund.

After widespread flight disruptions last summer, the Transportation Department posted an online dashboard that was designed to pressure the airlines to improve customer service. The site lets consumers check each airline's policy on refunds and compensation when flights are canceled or delayed.

Each of the 10 largest U.S. airlines quickly promised to provide cash or vouchers for meals when a cancellation forces passengers to wait at least three hours for another flight. Nine of the 10 — all but Frontier Airlines — also promised to pay for accommodations for passengers stranded overnight.

Questions arose again around reimbursing consumers for out-of-pocket costs after Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 17,000 flights during a December meltdown in service. The Transportation and Justice departments are investigating whether Southwest scheduled more flights than it realistically could handle.

The Transportation Department says it is working with the airlines to reduce cancellations and delays this summer, when air travel could exceed pre-coronavirus pandemic records.

A report last month from the congressional Government Accountability Office blamed airlines for many cancellations, but the Federal Aviation Administration has also created disruptions due to technology outages and staffing shortages. The FAA recently encouraged airlines to reduce flights to and from major New York airports this summer because it doesn't have enough air traffic controllers at a key facility.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ATLANTA JOURNAL-C

Ryan Cameron goes into radio syndication for first time12h ago

Credit: AP

Michael Harris II plays hero as Braves beat Orioles in walk-off fashion
14h ago

Credit: AP

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Girls, 12, 16, shot at Atlanta apartments over 9-hour period
15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Girls, 12, 16, shot at Atlanta apartments over 9-hour period
15h ago

Credit: Tina Rowden/Netflix

‘Stranger Things’ final season delayed due to writers strike
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tourist boat capsizes in southern India; at least 22 dead
12m ago
Ukraine shoots down 35 drones over Kyiv as attacks kill 3
15m ago
'Risk it all': Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
28m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top