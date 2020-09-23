Hartsfield-Jackson 9th among larger airports for satisfaction

Travelers were polled on 19 “mega” airports, which have more than 33 million passengers annually, as well as smaller airports, in the J.D. Power 2020 North America airport satisfaction study. The highest-ranked of the “mega” airports was Phoenix Sky Harbor, while the No. 1 airport in the “large” category was Dallas Love Field, and the top ranked medium-sized airport was Indianapolis.

Those three airports that took the top spot in each category have “an open, airy experience that feels more like a well-designed shopping mall than an airport,” according to J.D. Power. “These airports also do a good job of conveying local flavor,” including food and design.