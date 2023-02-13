Hartsfield-Jackson contractor partners with OSHA for worker safety

Holder-Moody-Bryson-Sovereign — a joint venture of Holder Construction, C.D. Moody Construction Company, Bryson Constructors, Sovereign Construction and Development — signed an agreement for the partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA, the agency announced Friday.

Holder-Moody-Bryson-Sovereign will be responsible for expanding Concourse D, one of the biggest projects in the airport’s multiyear expansion program. Concourse D is the narrowest concourse at the world’s busiest airport, and plans call for expanding it by 359,000 square feet, and relocating about 2,600 feet of water and sanitary lines.