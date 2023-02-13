X
Hartsfield-Jackson contractor partners with OSHA for worker safety

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

A contractor at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport that will work on a massive project to widen Concourse D is partnering with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to prevent worker injuries.

ExploreAtlanta airport gets $40M from feds for Concourse D expansion

Holder-Moody-Bryson-Sovereign — a joint venture of Holder Construction, C.D. Moody Construction Company, Bryson Constructors, Sovereign Construction and Development — signed an agreement for the partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA, the agency announced Friday.

Holder-Moody-Bryson-Sovereign will be responsible for expanding Concourse D, one of the biggest projects in the airport’s multiyear expansion program. Concourse D is the narrowest concourse at the world’s busiest airport, and plans call for expanding it by 359,000 square feet, and relocating about 2,600 feet of water and sanitary lines.

ExploreHartsfield-Jackson’s Concourse D widening project to cost $1.4 billion

As part of the OSHA partnership, contractors will train employees, employers and supervisors on safety and reducing exposures to hazards, and contractors will create safety and health management systems, with the help of the Georgia Tech Enterprise Innovation Institute’s Safety, Health and Environmental Program.

OSHA Atlanta-West Area Office Director Jeffery Stawowy said in a written statement that the partnership “will help workers, employers and others involved in the expansion ... to recognize and avoid the specific types of hazards that exist during major construction projects.”

“Partnerships like these are proven methods for promoting best practices for workplace safety and health... and will help increase the likelihood that every worker on the project end their shift safely,” he said.

ExploreHartsfield-Jackson's master plan grows in price, complexity

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

