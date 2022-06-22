ajc logo
Hartsfield-Jackson completes repairs on Concourse B water main break

Passengers walk through Concourse B as they travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday morning in Atlanta, Ga., April 23, 2013.

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has completed repairs on a water main break on Concourse B, more than two days after the leak caused the closure of some concessions and restrooms on the concourse.

The Atlanta airport said water service has now returned to bathrooms, concessions and water fountains throughout the concourse, according to a post on Twitter Wednesday morning. Two gates on B that temporarily closed due to the incident have also reopened.

The water main problem was first spotted near a tunnel underneath the concourse late Sunday afternoon. The leak came from a break in an eight-inch potable water line for Concourse B, and water was leaking through seams in the pavement near the tunnel, according to the airport.

The leaky portion of the line was closed late Sunday night, and the airport asked passengers to use restrooms and concessions on other concourses early Monday morning.

By mid-morning Monday, restrooms and concessions on the south half of the concourse were open and operating, along with the food court in the center of the concourse. But until the leak was repaired, restrooms and concessions on the north half of the concourse were closed Monday and Tuesday. Airport officials said they were investigating the cause of the water main break.

About the Author

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

