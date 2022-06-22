Hartsfield-Jackson completes repairs on Concourse B water main break

The Atlanta airport said water service has now returned to bathrooms, concessions and water fountains throughout the concourse, according to a post on Twitter Wednesday morning. Two gates on B that temporarily closed due to the incident have also reopened.

The water main problem was first spotted near a tunnel underneath the concourse late Sunday afternoon. The leak came from a break in an eight-inch potable water line for Concourse B, and water was leaking through seams in the pavement near the tunnel, according to the airport.