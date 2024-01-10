Hartsfield-Jackson again No. 1 airport for guns caught at checkpoints

Across the country, there were a record 6,737 guns caught at airport security checkpoints in 2023 — and 93% of the guns were loaded, according to TSA.

The agency screened a record 858 million passengers in the year nationally, and the rate of guns caught per million passengers declined to 7.8 last year from 8.6 in 2022. An average of 18 firearms a day were caught at TSA checkpoints across the U.S. in the last three months of the year, the agency said.

“We are still seeing far too many firearms at TSA checkpoints, and what’s particularly concerning is the amount of them loaded, presenting an unnecessary risk to everyone at the TSA checkpoint,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a written statement.

But the total number of gun discoveries at Hartsfield-Jackson was not a record last year. It still fell short of the record 507 guns detected at security checkpoints at the Atlanta airport in 2021.

Firearms and ammunition are prohibited in carry-on bags on airlines. Passengers can travel with an unloaded gun if properly packed in a locked, hard-sided case in their checked bag and declared before flying at the airline check-in counter.

When a gun is detected at an airport checkpoint, TSA notifies Atlanta police to respond to the checkpoint.

Those caught with guns at airport checkpoints risk being charged and could face civil fines of up to about $15,000. TSA also says those caught can lose their eligibility for the TSA PreCheck trusted traveler program for up to five years.

While Hartsfield-Jackson is the world’s busiest airport based on total passenger counts, some other airports may have more passengers going through security checkpoints. That’s because the Atlanta airport has such a large share of connecting passengers as Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines’ largest hub, and connecting passengers do not go through security in Atlanta.

Explore Airport gun discharge occurred despite TSA safety protocols

Top 10 airports for firearm discoveries at TSA checkpoints in 2023

Ranking, airport, firearms discovered

1. Atlanta, 451

2. Dallas Fort Worth, 378

3. Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental, 311

4. Phoenix Sky Harbor, 235

5. Nashville, 188

6. Denver, 178

7. Orlando International, 164

8. Tampa, 144

9. Fort Lauderdale, 135

10. Dallas Love Field, 125