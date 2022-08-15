Frontier to announce new international routes

Frontier Airlines said it plans to expand its international flying from Atlanta, after launching flights to three Caribbean destinations last year.
The ultra low-cost carrier plans to announce Tuesday that it will launch five new international routes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The airline last year began flying to Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Denver-based Frontier targets budget travelers and charges extra for carry-on and checked baggage and in-flight food and beverages. It has expanded at Hartsfield-Jackson over the last decade and operates flights from Atlanta to destinations around the United States, some of them with just a few flights a week or on seasonal schedules.
Frontier last month lost out on a bid to merge with Spirit Airlines when Spirit decided to combine with JetBlue instead.
When the cancellation of the Frontier-Spirit merger was announced at the end of July, Frontier issued a statement saying it was disappointed but that it is “well positioned to grow rapidly.” It added that its ultra low-cost model “continues to provide the foundation for Frontier’s growth strategy.”
