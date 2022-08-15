ajc logo
X

Frontier to announce new international routes

FILE - Frontier Airlines jets sit at gates at Denver International Airport on Sept. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Frontier Airlines jets sit at gates at Denver International Airport on Sept. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Frontier Airlines said it plans to expand its international flying from Atlanta, after launching flights to three Caribbean destinations last year.

The ultra low-cost carrier plans to announce Tuesday that it will launch five new international routes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The airline last year began flying to Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Denver-based Frontier targets budget travelers and charges extra for carry-on and checked baggage and in-flight food and beverages. It has expanded at Hartsfield-Jackson over the last decade and operates flights from Atlanta to destinations around the United States, some of them with just a few flights a week or on seasonal schedules.

Frontier last month lost out on a bid to merge with Spirit Airlines when Spirit decided to combine with JetBlue instead.

When the cancellation of the Frontier-Spirit merger was announced at the end of July, Frontier issued a statement saying it was disappointed but that it is “well positioned to grow rapidly.” It added that its ultra low-cost model “continues to provide the foundation for Frontier’s growth strategy.”

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
A deeper look at the top-10 teams in classes 7A-4A6h ago
Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome
2h ago
Former CBS46 anchor Ben Swann back to working for Russian-backed media organization
6h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: Vaughn Grissom arrives just in time for big series
9h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: Vaughn Grissom arrives just in time for big series
9h ago
College Football Playoff title game returning to Atlanta
2h ago
The Latest
Delta cites ongoing crew sick calls driving summer flight cancellations
21m ago
UPS pilots ratify two-year labor contract extension
Hartsfield-Jackson’s Concourse D widening project to cost $1.4 billion
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top