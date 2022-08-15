Frontier to announce new international routes

The ultra low-cost carrier plans to announce Tuesday that it will launch five new international routes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The airline last year began flying to Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Denver-based Frontier targets budget travelers and charges extra for carry-on and checked baggage and in-flight food and beverages. It has expanded at Hartsfield-Jackson over the last decade and operates flights from Atlanta to destinations around the United States, some of them with just a few flights a week or on seasonal schedules.