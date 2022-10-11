ajc logo
X

Delta partnering with electric air taxi firm for home-to-airport trips

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago
The airline is also investing $60 million into startup Joby Aviation,

Delta Air Lines is partnering with electric air taxi startup Joby Aviation, with the idea of eventually transporting passengers from their homes to the airport to connect to Delta flights.

Joby has been aiming to launch its service in 2024, but it’s yet to be seen when it will gain the certifications needed.

Delta said it expects its initial launch would be the first electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) service in the market and would target its hubs in New York and Los Angeles, but the two companies would also have an exclusive partnership in the U.S. and U.K for five years after commercial launch. The concept would allow Delta customers to reserve a seat for short trips to and from the airport.

Atlanta-based Delta is also investing $60 million into Joby, and says it can increase its investment to up to $200 million into the company if the service reaches certain milestones. Delta will also have a say in the selection of a member on Joby’s board of directors.

Joby is part of an industry developing the concept known as urban air mobility, using electric aircraft that operate like helicopters to transport people within cities, avoiding highway and road traffic.

ExploreCould drones be a solution to Atlanta traffic gridlock?

Joby is working to bring to market electric aircraft that would have one pilot and four riders, and can travel up to 150 miles at a top speed of 200 miles.

The deal between Delta and Joby comes after United Airlines and American Airlines announced similar partnerships with eVTOL developers.

“This is a groundbreaking opportunity for Delta to deliver a time-saving, uniquely premium home-to-airport solution for customers in key markets we’ve been investing and innovating in for many years,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a written statement.

Santa Cruz, California-based Joby has operated more than 1,000 test flights with its electric aircraft, and received certification as a Part 135 air carrier from the Federal Aviation Administration in May.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mary Altaffer / AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene positioned for power in next Congress3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed in shooting at Clayton County townhome complex
13h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Pro-Warnock ad features Herschel Walker’s adult son
3h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Former N.C. State quarterback Mike Glennon hails Jeff Sims’ play
1h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Former N.C. State quarterback Mike Glennon hails Jeff Sims’ play
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

As Walker struggles to firm up GOP base, Kemp aims to expand political map
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hartsfield-Jackson website restored after outage
23h ago
Runners take to Hartsfield-Jackson runway for 5K race
Delta works with MIT to study impact of airplane contrails on climate
Featured

Credit: CARTER CENTER

Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
22h ago
Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top