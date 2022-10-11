Delta partnering with electric air taxi firm for home-to-airport trips

Joby has been aiming to launch its service in 2024, but it’s yet to be seen when it will gain the certifications needed.

Delta said it expects its initial launch would be the first electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) service in the market and would target its hubs in New York and Los Angeles, but the two companies would also have an exclusive partnership in the U.S. and U.K for five years after commercial launch. The concept would allow Delta customers to reserve a seat for short trips to and from the airport.