Delta warns weekend snowstorm could disrupt flights

Delta Air Lines is warning travelers that a snowstorm expected this weekend could disrupt flights in Atlanta and around the Southeast.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said it is preparing for the storm, after conducting a winter weather exercise with snow sweepers last month. Airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil said the airport is prepared to mobilize additional staff.
Airport and airline officials recommend travelers check their flight status before heading to the airport and monitor for updates.
Atlanta-based Delta in 2020 discontinued change fees for bookings on flights originating in North America in main cabin and above.
Delta, the dominant carrier at the Atlanta airport, is waiving certain fare increases for customers who have Jan. 16 or 17 flights to, from or through certain airports in the Southeast and want to change their travel plans to avoid the storm.
Customers who rebook in the same cabin of service for travel by Jan. 20 can do so with no increase. The waiver applies to people with flights booked to, from or through Atlanta and Augusta; Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Raleigh and Greensboro, N.C.; Columbia and Greenville, S.C.; Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis and Tri-Cities, Tenn.; and Little Rock, Ark.
Delta also expects its hubs at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and in the Northeast to be hit with storms. The airline sends updates to passengers who have provided contact information during booking or added their contact information to their itinerary online.
The airline said it is working to adjust flight schedules and position equipment to prepare for storm impact, and aims to cancel flights far enough in advance to notify customers before they get to the airport and automatically rebook them on the next best available itinerary to their destination.
