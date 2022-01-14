Delta warns weekend snowstorm could disrupt flights

Customers who rebook in the same cabin of service for travel by Jan. 20 can do so with no increase. The waiver applies to people with flights booked to, from or through Atlanta and Augusta; Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Raleigh and Greensboro, N.C.; Columbia and Greenville, S.C.; Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis and Tri-Cities, Tenn.; and Little Rock, Ark.

Delta also expects its hubs at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and in the Northeast to be hit with storms. The airline sends updates to passengers who have provided contact information during booking or added their contact information to their itinerary online.

The airline said it is working to adjust flight schedules and position equipment to prepare for storm impact, and aims to cancel flights far enough in advance to notify customers before they get to the airport and automatically rebook them on the next best available itinerary to their destination.